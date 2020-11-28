First Alert Forecast: dynamic storm system to bring gusty storms Sunday into Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy weekend to you! If you have travel plans coming up, Sunday night into Monday will be one to watch as a dynamic storm system will bring gusty showers and storms along a cold front, some of which could be strong or even severe. We will continue to fine tune the details in the days leading up to the stormy event.
The main threats to be aware of will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Winds in general will be gusty upon the arrival and departure of the cold front so make sure to tie down or bring in any items outside that could easily blow away.
Get ready for chilly changes by Tuesday - after the passage of the aforementioned cold front, temperatures will drop like a rock from the 70s in the afternoon to the upper 30s and lower 40s! Afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to reach the lower 50s. Overnight lows Tuesday will drop to near freezing.
Your extended First Alert Forecast features temperatures rebounding back to 60s with a better chance for showers next Friday. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.