Winnabow house fire started in trash can outside, then spread to home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Winnabow Fire Chief Travis Mercer confirmed a fire that started on Thanksgiving evening began in a trash can and soon spread, eventually catching a propane line and then the home on fire.
Several fire departments responded to the fire Thursday evening, the owner of the home was not there at the time of the blaze, no injuries were reported.
Neighbors at the time of the fire had no idea what happened or started the fire.
“We heard the firetrucks coming down the road and the sirens just stopped,” said Teonna Smith. “So, we ran outside and saw the flames up in the air. All you heard was stuff falling and stuff crashing. And we just ran up here. We were very concerned because we didn’t know if anyone was at home at the time or if they were animals or anything.”
There was a horse on the property that was unharmed, Mercer confirmed.
Crews from Ocean Isle Beach, Winnabow, Leland, Brunswick EMS, New Hanover Fire and Rescue responded, along with the Fire Marshal.
