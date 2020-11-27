Two of WPD’s canines ready for retirement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - They’re good boys and they have served their city for years, now, it’s time for them to relax and enjoy retirement. Two of the Wilmington Police Department’s K9s are set to retire in the next few months and City Council is ready to approve a resolution to ensure they to familiar homes - those of their long-time partners and handlers.
K9 Maxx and K9 Sultan have served the WPD since 2013 and 2010, respectively.
“The Wilmington Police Department purchased K9 Sultan in October 2013 and K9 Maxx was purchased in May 2010. Sultan became certified through the United States Police Canine Association for use as a law enforcement canine with Corporal Kirti Vithalani’s training. Maxx became certified through the United States Police Canine Association for use as a law enforcement canine with Sergeant Dave Pellegrino’s training,” according to City Council’s agenda.
Both of the dogs will be retiring into the care of their handlers if council approves the resolution.
“It is the tradition to retire a law enforcement animal into the care, control, and custody of the animal’s handler whenever possible. Corporal Kirti Vithalani and Sergeant Pellegrino, both members of the Canine Unit, have expressed a desire and have the ability to provide for the K9′s post retirement care and welfare,” according to the agenda.
Last year, Maxx underwent emergency surgery to remove a mass from his intestines, in 2012 Maxx had to have stitches after a suspect bit his ear.
K9 Sultan will be the first to retire with a scheduled retirement for Dec. 1, 2020, while Maxx will follow on Feb. 25, 2021.
