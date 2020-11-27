Seahawks’ comeback earns Siddle his first win as UNCW hoops head coach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Takayo Siddle now has his first victory as the Head Coach of the UNCW Men’s Basketball team.
The Seahawks came from behind Friday afternoon to defeat UNC Asheville 76-68 in the first day of the Mako Medical Asheville Classic on the UNCA campus.
The victory evens the Seahawks record at 1-1 heading into Saturday’s matchup with Troy. The Trojans defeated Western Carolina 66-64 in Friday’s other tournament game at UNCA.
UNCW trailed 35-31 at halftime, and fell behind the Bulldogs by ten points with a little more than nine minutes left in the game before staging the comeback. Jaylen Simms led the team with 24 points, followed by Jake Boggs with 19.
“It’s tough to get wins…we earned that one,” Coach Siddle said in a news release sent out by UNCW’s Sports Information Department. “They all fought. That was a great team win. I challenged these guys and my message was to be the tougher team. Tonight, we were the tougher team.”
