Police officer’s sons severely injured in crash

“I see now I wasn’t really living my life to its fullest but just going through the motions,” she wrote. “I didn’t truly appreciate anything or anyone as much as I should have. I didn’t take time to enjoy my kids or all the blessings in life. I am forever changed and grateful for a second chance to slow down and truly appreciate all that I have been given. I am grateful for my family, friends and community coming together to show their love and support for my boys.”