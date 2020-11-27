WPD confirms male victim in deadly shooting at Meares and South 12th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department (WPD) confirmed a man died in a shooting that occurred in the south 12th Street area Friday afternoon.
WPD and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1000 block of Meares Street. The call came in around 3:15 p.m. and multiple units responded.
Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male victim who was deceased in the passenger side of a vehicle.
Officers closed off 12th Street between Meares and Wright Streets and Meares Street between 11th and 13th Streets while conducting the investigation.
This case is still under investigation and this story will be updated as new details become available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods. Citizens can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
