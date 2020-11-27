First Alert Forecast: Temps mild but trending cooler through Thanksgiving weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Hope you had a happy Thanksgiving. Your First Alert Forecast opens with a risk of balmy showers for part of Friday. Expect highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Through the weekend, skies will house a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures dip back in the upper 60s for highs and middle 40s for lows. Overall, great weather if you’re looking to get your outdoor holiday decorations up.
By Monday, chances for gusty showers substantially rise along a cold front, and following its passage, pegs a stretch of intriguingly cold days to begin December. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Your First Alert Weather Team is thankful for your trust!
