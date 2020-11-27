First Alert Forecast: pleasant weekend, stormy by Sunday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features comfortable temperatures through the weekend and most backyards will remain rain-free as shower odds range from 10-20%. These days will be great to do any outdoor decorating before chilly air arrives next week!
If you have travel plans coming up, Sunday night into Monday will be one to watch as a dynamic storm system will bring gusty showers and storms along a cold front, some of which could be strong or even severe. We will continue to fine tune the details in the days leading up to the stormy event.
Get ready for chilly changes by Tuesday! After the passage of the aforementioned cold front, temperatures will drop like a rock from the 70s in the afternoon to the 30s! Afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to reach the lower 50s. Overnight lows Tuesday will drop to near freezing.
Your extended First Alert Forecast features temperatures rebounding back to 60s with a better chance for showers next Friday. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
