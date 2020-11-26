Northside Church provides 500 free Thanksgiving meals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Northside Church kicked off its first Feast of Hope Thursday morning.
Volunteers prepared 500 meals and partnered with local agencies to distribute them to shelters and community members in need of a home-cooked meal. The church says it extended the offers to groups in both Pender and New Hanover counties.
To pull off that many boxed meals, church leaders say they cooked 16 turkeys.
People who received a meal were also given care packages containing snacks, socks and toiletries that will help the most vulnerable long after Thanksgiving.
While the church faced additional challenges lining up volunteers and getting the boxes out with the pandemic, volunteers say the struggles many families face putting food on the table during COVID-19 is why they held the Feast of Hope in the first place.
“Its so important to me because there’s so many people that go without food – like you hear over 17 million people in the US are lining up at food banks -– food banks aren’t able to meet the demand right now and are asking for donations, so its important to support the food banks and be able to get meals to families,” said Aja Winstead, volunteer director of local missions at Northside Church.
Church leaders are already planning on repeating the event for next year and making it an annual tradition.
