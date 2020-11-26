Man charged in connection to home invasion in Tabor City

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Fair Bluff man has been charged in connection to a home invasion in Tabor City in August.
Rodney Crayshawn Gore, 26, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Howard Cox Road in Tabor City in reference to burglary on Aug. 2.
According to the two victims at the scene, four individuals kicked in the front door of the residence and entered. The suspects allegedly displayed a firearm and attempted to drag a male victim from the residence and into a car. The man was able to escape.
The sheriff’s office says both victims were struck by an object during the incident, and the female victim suffered a large laceration on her head.
