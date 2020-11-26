First Alert Forecast: warm for Thanksgiving, cold by December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and Happy Thanksgiving! Your First Alert Forecast features balmy southwest breezes with gusts in the 15 to 20 mph range on this holiday. Variable clouds will deliver a spotty shower or two but neither widespread nor lasting rain should curtail any outdoor plans you might have. Temperatures will trend to afternoon highs deep in the 70s which is well above the November 26 average for the Cape Fear Region (middle 60s) but just shy of the record for Wilmington for the date (80, set in 2001).
Your extended First Alert Forecast opens with a risk of balmy showers Thursday night into part of Friday, houses a substantial gusty shower chance along a cold front next Monday, and pegs a stretch of intriguingly cold days to begin December. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Your First Alert Weather Team is thankful for your trust! Have a nice and safe holiday!
