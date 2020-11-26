First Alert Forecast: mild close to November, chilly changes in December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thanksgiving! A few showers and gusty storms will greet you first thing, along with patchy fog. Your First Alert Forecast features unseasonably warm temperatures through the weekend and the risk of a few passing showers each day through Sunday. Most backyards will remain rain-free as odds range from 20-30%. These days will be great to do any outdoor decorating before chilly air arrives next week.