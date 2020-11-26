First Alert Forecast: mild close to November, chilly changes in December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thanksgiving! A few showers and gusty storms will greet you first thing, along with patchy fog. Your First Alert Forecast features unseasonably warm temperatures through the weekend and the risk of a few passing showers each day through Sunday. Most backyards will remain rain-free as odds range from 20-30%. These days will be great to do any outdoor decorating before chilly air arrives next week.
If you have travel plans coming up, one day to watch will be Sunday into Monday as a dynamic storm system will bring gusty showers and storms along a cold front, some of which could be strong or even severe. We will continue to fine tune the details in the days leading up to the stormy event.
Your extended First Alert Forecast pegs a stretch of intriguingly cold days to begin December. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Your First Alert Weather Team is thankful for your trust! Have a nice and safe holiday!
