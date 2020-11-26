Emergency crews have responded to a house fire off Town Creek Road NE in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Several fire departments and emergency crews responded to a house fire along Town Creek Road NE in Leland. The owner of the house was not home at time the fire began.
There are no reports of anyone being injured, but a neighbor said that the home owner lost a few cats in the fire.
Neighbor say they had not idea what had happened.
“We heard the firetrucks coming down the road and the sirens just stopped,” said Teonna Smith. “So, we ran outside and saw the flames up in the air. All you heard was stuff falling and stuff crashing. And we just ran up here. We were very concerned because we didn’t know if anyone was at home at the time or if they were animals or anything.”
Investigators are trying to determine how the fire began. Crews from Ocean Isle Beach, Winnabow, Leland, Brunswick EMS, New Hanover Fire and Rescue responded, along with the Fire Marshal.
