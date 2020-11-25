Young boy receives help from his hometown heroes

Wallace P.D. & Fire Dept. help raise money for boy with epilepsy (Source: Wallace P.D. Facebook)
By Kim Ratcliff | November 25, 2020 at 4:24 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 8:03 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace P.D. and Wallace F.D. came together to raise money for a young boy recently diagnosed with epilepsy.

Tommy Bizzell is a huge fan of law enforcement and firefighters. The departments raised $600 and they aren’t done yet.

Tommy has decided to help others by drawing attention to epilepsy and raising money to find a cure. Members of both the police and fire department plan to continue to offer their help and support.

Here’s how you can help. Join Tommy and the team Saturday, Nov. 28, at 9 a.m. for the inaugural TJ’s First Annual Gobble Wobble at Clement Park.

Posted by Wallace Police Department on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

