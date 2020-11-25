WPD looking for vehicle that struck motorcycle

Wilmington police are looking for a car that struck a motorcycle before fleeing the scene last week. (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | November 25, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 3:22 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are looking for a car that struck a motorcycle before fleeing the scene last week.

According to a Facebook post from the Wilmington Police Department, a motorcyclist was traveling west on Castle Street just before 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 when a silver or grey 2003-11 model Lincoln Town Car traveling south on 6th St. struck the motorcycle in the intersection.

The car then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The WPD released photos of the suspect vehicle’s front chrome bumper covers and bumper cushion, which were left at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods.

