NHCSO asks for public’s help in larceny cases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people connected to two cases it is investigating.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office released photos of a person believed to be connected to a breaking and entering/larceny incident which took place Oct. 16 at 1901 Castle Hayne Road.
Anyone with information on the individual pictured below is asked to contact Det. Jasper at 910-798-4287. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.
In separate Facebook post, the sheriff’s office released photos of two men it believes to be connected to a larceny at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 5110 S. College Road on Nov. 9.
Anyone with information on the individual pictured below is asked to contact Det. Starnes at 910-798-4287. Tips can be submitted anonymously here. https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/
