NHCSO asks for public’s help in larceny cases
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people connected to two cases it is investigating. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | November 25, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 3:30 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people connected to two cases it is investigating.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office released photos of a person believed to be connected to a breaking and entering/larceny incident which took place Oct. 16 at 1901 Castle Hayne Road.

Anyone with information on the individual pictured below is asked to contact Det. Jasper at 910-798-4287. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

In separate Facebook post, the sheriff’s office released photos of two men it believes to be connected to a larceny at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 5110 S. College Road on Nov. 9.

Anyone with information on the individual pictured below is asked to contact Det. Starnes at 910-798-4287. Tips can be submitted anonymously here. https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/

