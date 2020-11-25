New Hanover elections board pushes hearing in Chief Justice election

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The hearing in the election protest in the race for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court before the New Hanover County Board of Elections has been postponed.
The board voted unanimously to continue the item until Dec. 8, after a request from Incumbent Democrat Cheri Beasley’s campaign.
Beasley’s team, board staff said, asked for more time to organize and compile the evidence they plan to present at the hearing.
Additionally, board chair Thomas C. Pollard pointed out the recount in the race is ongoing, after some counties did not finish before taking a break for Thanksgiving.
Justice Paul Newby, who challenged Beasley and leads in the race according to unofficial election results, filed a motion to dismiss the protest, which the board will also consider at the Dec. 8 meeting before the evidentiary portion of the hearing.
Both campaigns have until 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 to submit documentation they want considered, and the board asked that the campaigns share that information with the board and the other side in order to expedite the proceedings.
