Historic Wilmington Foundation executive director steps down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation (HWF) announced Wednesday that executive director Beth Rutledge will be stepping down in January 2021.
Rutledge will be relocating out of state with her family in spring 2021.
“Beth’s departure is a true loss to our community and to HWF, but we certainly understand that family comes first, and we wish her happiness in her next chapter,” said President of HWF’s Board of Trustees Amanda Mason. “We are extraordinarily grateful for her advocacy, her calm leadership, and the strengthening of our foundation during her tenure.”
Rutledge has served as HWF’s executive director since December 2017 and achieved many goals during the past three years.
In the wake of Hurricane Florence, she established the Florence Fix-It Grant program and was responsible for events like the Castle Street Crawl, Run Through History and the Legacy Architectural Salvage Gift Market.
“It has been an honor practicing historic preservation in this city that values it so greatly,” said Rutledge.
Rutledge also advocated for community issues like Project Grace, Rail Realignment, and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement. When a piece of history was destined for demolition at 310 Bladen Street, she helped get the home successfully relocated to Swann Street and awarded a grant for its restoration.
A job announcement for the position will be posted on HWF’s website shortly and the Board will conduct a thorough search for the non-profit’s next executive director.
