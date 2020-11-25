First Alert Forecast: temps and shower chances turning up for Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a warmer Wednesday. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s, mainly. As gentle east and southeast breezes direct some ocean moisture into the Cape Fear Region, you may notice a few more clouds relative to yesterday and a few stray showers are even possible.
An approaching front will organize showers into a broken line for Thanksgiving, so some backyards in the Cape Fear Region will catch a shower. Others will not. All spots will have balmy southwest breezes with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Upper 70s and lower 80s are possible in your kitchen if you have your oven and stove running!
Your extended forecast features a mostly dry and slightly cooler finish to Thanksgiving weekend and, next week, a couple of gusty rain fronts appear ready to pounce. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, jump out ten days with your WECT Weather App. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
