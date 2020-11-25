First Alert Forecast: mild Thanksgiving sprinkled with a few showers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features an approaching front which will organize showers into a broken line for Thanksgiving, so some backyards in the Cape Fear Region will catch a shower. Others will not. All spots will have balmy southwest breezes with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Upper 70s and lower 80s are possible in your kitchen if you have your oven and stove running!
A deep trough will team up with a low pressure system spinning up from the Gulf of Mexico Sunday into early next week. An associated warm front will lift north Sunday night followed by a cold front Monday. Stronger dynamics could lead to the potential of a windy, stormy timeframe and some storms could be strong. We will watch this closely and fine tune in the days ahead as those who decided to travel may want to have an eye out too!
Your extended forecast features a mostly dry and slightly cooler finish to Thanksgiving weekend and, next week, a couple of gusty rain fronts appear ready to pounce. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, jump out ten days with your WECT Weather App. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
