Attorney raises the bar with millions of views on TikTok

“When I started practicing, I wanted to make educational videos and I wanted to put videos out there to connect with a younger generation and show that lawyers aren’t always these stuffy people that can’t be approached,” he said. “I first made an Instagram account and then I decided to hop on TikTok. I made a couple videos didn’t get a lot of views and then just made a funny, made up scenario of a video and I got a lot of hits and I start getting a large following after that.”