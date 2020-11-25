Attorney raises the bar with millions of views on TikTok

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Millions of people are watching videos created by an attorney from Wilmington.
Brandon Pettijohn, from Coastal Legal Counsel, now has more than 200,000 followers on TikTok, a popular app that allows users to make and share short video clips.
Pettijohn’s handle is PortCityAttorney. Some of his posts are not so innocent but he said he is guilty of taking risks in order to connect with the app’s users.
He can be silly and sometimes savage about life as a lawyer.
“When I started practicing, I wanted to make educational videos and I wanted to put videos out there to connect with a younger generation and show that lawyers aren’t always these stuffy people that can’t be approached,” he said. “I first made an Instagram account and then I decided to hop on TikTok. I made a couple videos didn’t get a lot of views and then just made a funny, made up scenario of a video and I got a lot of hits and I start getting a large following after that.”
He added more content once he had more time on his hands.
“This past week I tested positive for COVID-19 so I’ve been stuck in my room, my wife locked me in here and so I’ve been able to make videos and it’s helped fill the time when I can’t necessarily go to court and do my actual job,” he said in an interview on Fri., Nov. 20.
He said the videos worked to bring in new clients to the firm.
For other professionals who want to try it, he shared this advice, “I would say don’t be afraid to try new things and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and take risks. Make yourself look silly. Humanize yourself.”
Pettijohn specializes in criminal defense, family law and civil litigation.
