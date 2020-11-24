Wilmington police investigating after woman shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after a woman arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Monday night suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to a news release, officers were notified by NHRMC police around 8 p.m. that a 43-year-old woman was at the hospital, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The woman told police that she had been shot by a man in the 1400 block of Dawson Street and he fled on foot with another man.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.