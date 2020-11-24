Wildeboer replacing Rivenbark on New Hanover Co. Board of Education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education unanimously voted in favor of Pete Wildeboer as Bill Rivenbark’s replacement on the board Tuesday.
Rivenbark had to resign from the board of education after winning a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners in the General Election earlier this month.
Wildeboer ran for one of the three open seats on the Board of Education in the General Election but finished as the fourth highest vote-getter behind Stephanie Walker, Stephanie Kraybill and Hugh McManus.
The Executive Committee of the New Hanover County Republican party selected Wildeboer as the nominee to replace Rivenbark on the board on Nov. 14..
