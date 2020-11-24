The State Board of Elections certifies historic 2020 election results

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The bipartisan State Board of Elections (SBOE) voted to certify almost all contests in the 2020 general election Tuesday, including the presidential contest.
The official election results are finalized by canvass, the process that determines all votes have been counted and tabulated correctly.
The final certification comes after the 100 county boards of elections have certified results at the county level, which follows a series of post-election audits by election officials to verify the counts.
The SBOE canvasses votes cast in multi-county, statewide and judicial contests, culminating in authentication of the ballot count and the official election of candidates to various offices. See full slate of North Carolina elected officials at the end of this story.
“Today, we officially recorded the voices of more than 5.5 million North Carolinians in certifying this historic election,” said executive director of the State Board of Elections Karen Brinson Bell.
The following contests were not canvassed or authenticated due to pending election protests:
- Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court
- District Court Judge – 10F (Wake County)
- N.C. House District 36 (Wake County)
- Hoke County Board of Education
- Wayne County Register of Deeds
Certificates of election will be issued to prevailing candidates on or around November 30, unless an election protest is pending.
A record 5.5 million registered voters cast ballots in North Carolina in the 2020 election, which equates to 75.4 percent of the 7.36 million registered voters.
Other records broken in N.C. include the one million absentee by-mail ballots cast, the 3.63 million in-person early votes cast and the 348,000 in-person votes cast on October 15, the most ever in a single day.
