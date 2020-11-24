Retail stores prepare for the holiday shopping season under the new, stronger mask mandate

The order falls in line with Target’s safety measures that have been put in place at its stores for the holiday season. More team members are dedicated to pickup ordering, which allows customers to shop online and then pick it up from the store without ever leaving their car. Target also has team members stationed at the front of stores to clean carts and direct guests, as well as make sure they’re wearing a mask. Target says if someone can’t wear a mask or chooses not to do so, they’ll be asked to use the online shopping tools. Target started Black Friday shopping deals early to help avoid huge crowds on the day.