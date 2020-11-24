Local organizations to offer free meals, food for Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many people and families may be spending Thanksgiving alone this year and many more, who have lost jobs in the pandemic, may not be able to afford food to celebrate in the usual way. Thankfully, several organizations have stepped up to help make Thanksgiving truly memorable.
Word Changing Heart Ministry drive-thru Thanksgiving meals 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
600-block of Red Cross Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Pre-Thanksgiving food distribution by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ebeneezer Missionary Baptist Church
2929 Princess Place Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405
Drive-thru and walk-ups welcome. Participants are asked to wear a face mask, bring a photo ID and a personal shopping bag.
Food will comprise a combination of perishable and non-perishable items and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Feast of Hope drive-thru Thanksgiving meal service 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Northside Church and partners
2501 N. College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
Walk-up orders are welcome and some outdoor seating will be available.
Large groups need to complete an order form by 5 p.m. Wednesday
Drive-thru Thanksgiving meal service 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Your CBD Store in Austin Commons
5202 Carolina Beach Rd #11, Wilmington, NC 28411
All volunteers will be following social distancing guidelines and adhering to requirements outlined by NC Dept. of Health and Human Services. Participants are asked to wear a mask.
