Local organizations to offer free meals, food for Thanksgiving

An event cosponsored by WRAAP and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina helped put food on hundreds of peoples' tables at Thanksgiving.
By WECT Staff | November 24, 2020 at 8:25 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 8:33 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many people and families may be spending Thanksgiving alone this year and many more, who have lost jobs in the pandemic, may not be able to afford food to celebrate in the usual way. Thankfully, several organizations have stepped up to help make Thanksgiving truly memorable.

Wednesday 25th November Events

Word Changing Heart Ministry drive-thru Thanksgiving meals 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

600-block of Red Cross Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Pre-Thanksgiving food distribution by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ebeneezer Missionary Baptist Church

2929 Princess Place Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405

Drive-thru and walk-ups welcome. Participants are asked to wear a face mask, bring a photo ID and a personal shopping bag.

Food will comprise a combination of perishable and non-perishable items and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Thursday 26th November Events

Feast of Hope drive-thru Thanksgiving meal service 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Northside Church and partners

2501 N. College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405

Walk-up orders are welcome and some outdoor seating will be available.

Large groups need to complete an order form by 5 p.m. Wednesday

Drive-thru Thanksgiving meal service 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Your CBD Store in Austin Commons

5202 Carolina Beach Rd #11, Wilmington, NC 28411

All volunteers will be following social distancing guidelines and adhering to requirements outlined by NC Dept. of Health and Human Services. Participants are asked to wear a mask.

