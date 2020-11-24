Hoggard Volleyball hosts senior night before first home match

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - High school senior athletes are normally honored at their final home game of the year.
That wasn’t the case for the Hoggard Volleyball team, the Vikings held senior night before their first home match of the year.
Because of the pandemic and questions about whether they’ll be able to finish the season, the school wanted to make sure they were able to honor the nine seniors for their accomplishments.
“There is no tomorrow with this pandemic and I just wanted to make sure that they were taken care of,” said Hoggard coach Ron Strickland. “It’s an awesome group and an awesome group of parents. This is my way of saying thank you to them.”
The event was held outside prior to the Vikings match against Laney.
“It is nerve-racking under current circumstances, making sure we’re following everything and following guidelines, being as safe as we possibly can.” said Hoggard Athletic Director Brad Lewis. “But it’s also important to thank them...the families and the coaches have worked very hard.”
