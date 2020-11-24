First Alert Forecast: a warming trend with shower chances headed into Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday evening to you! We saw a cool and crisp Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region, despite a lot of sunshine. Temperatures fought their way from the frosty 30s and nippy 40s this morning early to afternoon highs in the 50s to around 60. For tonight lows will bottom out around midnight in the lower 40s, before rising a few degrees towards morning with increasing clouds.