First Alert Forecast: a warming trend with shower chances headed into Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday evening to you! We saw a cool and crisp Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region, despite a lot of sunshine. Temperatures fought their way from the frosty 30s and nippy 40s this morning early to afternoon highs in the 50s to around 60. For tonight lows will bottom out around midnight in the lower 40s, before rising a few degrees towards morning with increasing clouds.
For Wednesday, temperatures ought to rebound even more - to near 70 - after a cool start. Moisture will pool for a few clouds and a 10-20% chance of a shower. So, for the most part, the weather will remain ideal for any pre-holiday errands or travel you might have!
Your Thanksgiving Day forecast features an approaching front for variable clouds, a 40% chance for a daytime shower, and 20% odds for a shower in the evening. A puff of southwest breezes favor above-average holiday temperatures in the upper 60s to middle 70s.
As a quick aside, the Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends in one week: November 30. And while subtropical storm formation is possible east of Bermuda in a few days, there are neither any imminent nor definable tropical storm threats to land at this time.
Catch your First Alert Forecast for the final seven-days of November right here. Or, set your sights on December - which looks to have a cold start - with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. And remember: your WECT Weather App works wherever your holiday travels take you!
