COVID-19 testing site at UNCW sees rush before Thanksgiving holiday

“Conceivably, you could get tested today, get your results in a couple days and potentially expose yourself 10 times between now and two days from now if you’re not using the preventative measures, if you’re going to stores and not masking, if you’re touching a lot of surfaces and touching your face...not washing your hands very often. All of those things, even though they’re very simple, they’re very basic, but they work,” said assistant health director David Howard.