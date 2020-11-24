COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs new chairs for reading space

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students at Chadbourn Elementary have a fancy space designated for reading. The walls are freshly painted, and the carpet is brand new. The chairs, however, have seen their finals days.
“The upholstered fabric is worn, and after visiting an upholstery shop, I learned that it would cost more to repair the chairs than to purchase new ones,” Dannelle Hinson said on her Donors Choose page. “We want to create a space where students want to come to read. One way to do that is to make the space attractive and inviting.”
Hinson, a teacher at Chadbourn Elementary is hoping to get donations through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
She needs about $2,800 to replace the old ones.
“Something as simple as a chair will make a difference in my students’ learning because it will help to create an area that is welcoming and where students will want to visit to become better readers,” she says.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Hinson’s Donors Choose project, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.