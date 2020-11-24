Columbus County teen missing for two weeks may be in Brunswick County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a teenager who has been missing for two weeks.
Deputies say Javion Grissett, 14, left his home on Old Union Road in Delco on foot on Nov. 9 where he was believed to be picked up by a waiting vehicle.
A K-9 tracking team was dispatched to the area but lost the boy’s scent.
Grissett may be in Brunswick County, possibly in the Holden Beach area, deputies say.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the search for Grissett.
If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-640-6629 or call 911 immediately.
