First Alert Forecast: up and down temperatures this holiday week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday evening to you! A progressive weather pattern shapes your First Alert Forecast this holiday week. With that, you may expect changes in temperatures and rain chances across the Cape Fear Region as storm fronts scurry in and out. Here is a day-by-day look...
Tonight: mainly clear and skies, light northerly breezy, temperatures will fall from the 40s this evening into the middle and upper 30s by early morning.
Tuesday: mainly sunny and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s early growing to the upper 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon.
Wednesday: partly or variably cloudy with a slim chance of a shower and milder with temperatures growing to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thanksgiving Day: variable clouds, a risk of showers and a stray storm, mild southwest winds, high temperatures mainly in the upper 60s to middle 70s.
Friday: a straggling shower possible, partly cloudy with drier west breezes otherwise, temperatures in the 50s early trending toward the lower 70s later.
