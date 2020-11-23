Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shop owners announce second franchise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wright family, founders of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, announced in a Facebook video Monday the opening of a second franchise in Charlotte; this will be their eighth location.
Founders, Amy and Ben Wright like to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee—named after two of their children—as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop,” since their locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.
The Wright family has shared its message in the U.S. Senate and the White House and continues to spread the word that “people with disabilities are not broken.”
In April 2020, Amy Wright spoke at the White House about the Paycheck Protection Program after Bitty & Beau’s Coffee received money from the program to reopen their locations and rehire their 120 employees.
Along with the flagship store which opened in Wilmington in 2016, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., Washington D.C., and Annapolis, Md. Two additional Wilmington Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops opened within PPD and nCino for employees only.
The Washington D.C. coffee shop was the first franchise location.
