First Alert Forecast: mild temps as a few showers ease in into the fold

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Sunday! We’re sliding into the second half of the weekend and your First Alert Forecast will feature above normal temperatures in the lower 70s during the day and upper 50s overnight. Rain chances will also climb as the day progresses as a front approaches from the northwest. Some isolated rain amounts could accumulate to one inch near the coast with other areas across the Lower Cape Fear Region receiving tenths of an inch.