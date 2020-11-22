First Alert Forecast: mild temps as a few showers ease in into the fold

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Sunday! We’re sliding into the second half of the weekend and your First Alert Forecast will feature above normal temperatures in the lower 70s during the day and upper 50s overnight. Rain chances will also climb as the day progresses as a front approaches from the northwest. Some isolated rain amounts could accumulate to one inch near the coast with other areas across the Lower Cape Fear Region receiving tenths of an inch.
Cool high pressure returns midweek so expect bright sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday to upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday. By Thanksgiving Thursday, temperatures will stay steady in the 70s but the odds for rain will grow to near 40%. Catch your seven-day outlook for Wilmington right here and remember, you can extend to ten days and for any location you wish with your WECT Weather App!
