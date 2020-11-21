NHCSO arrest man for the murder of his father

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for an incident that took place on Friday night.
Flynn Thomas Gruidl, 44, was arrested and booked into the New Hanover County Jail on Saturday morning for the murder of his father, according to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Jerry Brewer. The victim had blunt force trauma wounds, he said, the incident took place off Caribe Court.
According to Brewer a family friend called 911 to report the incident, the victim was deceased by the time police arrived on scene. The incident is still under investigation and no motive has been determined yet.
