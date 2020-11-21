First Alert Forecast: mild and mainly dry weekend, Thanksgiving Day rain chances growing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in with you First Alert Forecast. The first half of your weekend features a continuation of the abundant sunshine featured across the Cape Fear Region this week, along with light northerly breezes, and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wilmington reached a high temperature of 53 Wednesday and 63 Thursday, and 75 Friday, so the above-average trend will continue through the weekend. Overall, all plans look to be a go!
Overnight temperatures will continue their above-average trend as well. Expect temps to bottom out in the 50s amid partly to mostly clear skies and light northeasterly breezes.
Changes come early next week as a swath of offshore moisture brings higher rain chances late Sunday and Monday. Some isolated rain amounts over one inch the coast possible, with other areas across the Lower Cape Fear Region receiving tenths of an inch.
Catch your seven-day outlook for Wilmington – including Thanksgiving – right here. Right now the trend is for mild temperatures - aside from Tuesday, with increasing rain chances on Thursday. Remember, you can extend to ten days and for any location you wish with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.