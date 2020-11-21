First Alert Forecast: mild and mainly dry weekend, Thanksgiving Day rain chances growing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in with you First Alert Forecast. The first half of your weekend features a continuation of the abundant sunshine featured across the Cape Fear Region this week, along with light northerly breezes, and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wilmington reached a high temperature of 53 Wednesday and 63 Thursday, and 75 Friday, so the above-average trend will continue through the weekend. Overall, all plans look to be a go!