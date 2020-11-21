First Alert Forecast: comfortable Sunday, easing in a few showers heading into Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Sliding into the second half of the weekend will feature above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the 50s. Rain chances will also increase Sunday evening as a front approaches. Some isolated rain amounts could accumulate to one inch near the coast with other areas across the Lower Cape Fear Region receiving tenths of an inch.
Cool high pressure returns midweek so expect bright sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday to upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday. By Thanksgiving Thursday, temperatures will stay steady in the 70s but the odds for rain will grow to near 40%. Catch your seven-day outlook for Wilmington right here and remember, you can extend to ten days and for any location you wish with your WECT Weather App!
