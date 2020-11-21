First Alert Forecast: comfortable Sunday, easing in a few showers heading into Monday

Cool high pressure returns midweek so expect bright sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday to upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday. By Thanksgiving Thursday, temperatures will stay steady in the 70s but the odds for rain will grow to near 40%. Catch your seven-day outlook for Wilmington right here and remember, you can extend to ten days and for any location you wish with your WECT Weather App!