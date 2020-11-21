A final farewell for beloved Wrightsville Beach Fire and Ocean Rescue Captain, Jeremy Owens

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The final bells rang for Jeremy Owens, Saturday. Owens was a Captain of the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue, actor, mixed martial artist and surfer.
But more importantly a beloved character to everybody he touched.
“Jeremy and all of his life’s work lives on in all the lives he’s impacted so greatly,” said Dave French, a childhood friend of Owens.
Hundreds showed for his celebration of life. A sea of blue for first responders, family, friends and strangers too, each of them with a fond memory of Owens.
“On Friday nights we would go to Chuck e cheese, drink beer, eat pizza and watch Jeremy dance around in a mouse suit,” said French.
And how he not only strived for perfection in himself, but always wanted to bring out the best in others.
“No matter how long the tenure of your life, it’s not about what’s most important,” said Doug Mulley, a friend of Owens. “But rather how brightly you shine for others around you.”
As the memories raced, tears fell and loved ones give their final farewell, Owens, received his final call from Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue.
