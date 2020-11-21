Brunswick County small business owners giveaway 500 Thanksgiving dinners during their own time of need

“We got around to every supermarket,” said Chris. “This year, it was a little bit challenging because it was a two turkey limit per person. So it was extremely challenging to do this. we didn’t really think that that was going to happen. But we made it through. [Amanda] cried a few times. But it actually all worked out in the end. And again, this is something where you want to do it. That’s why we don’t ask for donations or anything like that.”