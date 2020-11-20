18-year-old indicted in Columbus County man’s stabbing death

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old has been indicted by a Columbus County grand jury after he allegedly stabbed a man to death back in the summer.
Michael Lee Harrell of Spring Lake was recently indicted on second-degree murder in connection with the death of David Len Ward, 30, on July 10, according to District Attorney Jon David. Jail records indicate that Harrell was served the murder charge on Thursday — the day he turned 18.
Back on July 10, deputies responded to Columbus Regional in Whiteville around 3 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing victim. Deputies say Ward was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and died by the time he arrived. Ward reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds.
Detectives executed search warrants at Ward’s home on Rico Road and on the Chevrolet Tahoe that transported him to Columbus Regional. Evidence at the home showed there was a prior altercation inside the residence.
Sheriff’s office officials say Harrell, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing and not publicly identified as the suspect by the sheriff’s office, later called 911 and admitted he stabbed Ward. Deputies and Lake Waccamaw police located Harrell not far from the crime scene and took him into custody.
No other details about the case have been released.
He remains in the Columbus County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
