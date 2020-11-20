Robin Moffitt nominated to fill open seat on Brunswick County Board of Education

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Robin Moffitt of Oak Island has been nominated to join the Brunswick County Board of Education. Moffitt was selected from a group of four candidates by the Executive Committee of the Brunswick County Republican Party, according to past County Chairman Joe Agovino.
Moffitt is nominated to fill the open seat created by the resignation of school board member Charlie Miller. Miller resigned after winning the North Carolina House of Representatives District 19 race in the General Election.
Moffitt lives in Oak Island and currently works with her husband Randy at Moffitt Builders. They have three children. She will be sworn-in at the Board of Education’s next meeting on December 1, 2020, according to Daniel Seamans, spokesman for Brunswick County Schools.
