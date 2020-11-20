NHC Schools pauses Grab & Go meal service for Thanksgiving holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) Grab & Go meal service will not be available November 25, 26, and 27 because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Ahead of the holiday, on Tuesday, November 24, NHCS Child Nutrition services will provide an extra breakfast at all curbside school locations and bus stop meal locations.
Normal meal service will resume Monday, November 30.
If further assistance is needed, parents or guardians of students who attend schools that do not qualify for meals at no cost under the Child Nutrition Community Eligibility Provision (non-CEP schools) can submit a Free & Reduced Meal Application.
Although, the Summer Food Service Program is currently providing free meals to all children 18 years of age and younger because of the pandemic, other benefits are available through the Free & Reduced Meal Program.
Benefits include:
- Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card
- Cost waiver for ACT, SAT, AP and other tests
- Discounts for college application process
- Funding for internet access
Eligibility guidelines, instructions and application forms can be accessed on the NHCS nutrition page here. Call 910-254-4299 with any questions.
