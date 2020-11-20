Lenoir County deputy shot; suspect in standoff identified

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A standoff between an armed suspect and sheriff’s deputies is ongoing as of 6:15 a.m. Friday morning.
Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Lenoir County deputy as 30-year old Robert Lee Strother .
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Officer has set up a perimeter and believe the suspect is within those boundaries.
The sheriff’s office has identified the deputy who was shot Thursday night as 30-year-old Steven Key.
Key is a K9 deputy with the sheriff’s office. He was treated and released from UNC Lenoir Health Care around midnight and has headed home for the night, according to Sheriff Ronnie Ingram.
Key responded to a domestic call on Lang Skinner Road before 9 p.m. When the deputy addressed the suspect, who was standing in the yard with his back to the road, the suspect turned around with an assault-type rifle and shot at the deputy.
Key was hit in the neck.
Strother has four warrants for his arrest related to the standoff:
- Attempted first degree murder
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury
- Discharging weapon in an occupied building
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Strother has an extensive crime record prior to the overnight standoff.
