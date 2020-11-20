Jen Lilley: Star of ‘USS Christmas’ is making sure Christmas is not cancelled by COVID-19 (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“Hallmark is exactly who they present in front of the camera, behind the camera,” she explains. “It’s always a positive experience to work for them. I don’t know how they find all their actors and actresses, but honestly, I’ve never met a bad apple in Hallmark. You just meet these people, and they’re so lovely, and the proof is in the pudding. Even for this ‘Operation Christmas: is not Cancelled’, I reached out to all my Hallmark co-stars or friends and every single one of them was like ‘I love it Jen! I’m in!’ They’re all helping me promote. You know, they’re not getting much out of it. They’re just such wonderful people, none of them have egos. All of them are exactly who you should be following on social media and who your kids should be looking up to. I think that’s really the difference in Hallmark.”