Illness linked to sushi sold at Concord Harris Teeter locations

Cabarrus Health Alliance officials say at least 10 people are sick and experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps. Those experiencing the symptoms ate AFC sushi from the Harris Teeters on George W. Liles Pkwy NW and Concord Parkway North, health officials say. The customers consumed the sushi from the third-party AFC sushi kiosk between November 13 and 14.