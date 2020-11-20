Here’s a look at WECT’s holiday programming!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just because you’re staying home doesn’t mean that you can’t get into the holiday spirit. This year’s holiday programming on WECT is enough to turn any Grinch into a George Bailey (at the end of the movie, of course!) Here’s what you have to look forward to this year:
NOVEMBER 21
The Croods 8 p.m.
Featuring the voices of Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone, this family-friendly adventure film about a caveman family was a worldwide box office hit.
NOVEMBER 25
SNL Thanksgiving Special 9 p.m.
Many of the Thanksgiving-themed sketches over the course of SNL’s illustrious 46-season history will delight audiences.
NOVEMBER 26 (Thanksgiving Day)
Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 9 a.m./2 p.m. repeat
The tradition continues with a reimagined celebration that will safely bring the magic of the parade to Herald Square with giant floats and Broadway performers as families watch from the comfort of their homes.
National Dog Show 12 p.m.
Man’s best friend gets the spotlight as over 175 breeds will compete in the annual canine competition.
NOVEMBER 27
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 8 p.m.
The iconic 1966 cartoon features the voice of Boris Karloff as the Grinch.
A Minions Holiday Special 8:30 p.m.
Illumination presents four new mini-movie escapades along with special guest appearances from some of Illumination’s beloved characters from their “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing” franchises.
NOVEMBER 28
National Dog Show Encore 8 p.m.
DECEMBER 2
Christmas in Rockefeller Center 8 p.m.
For eight decades, the tree-lighting ceremony has been one of the iconic New York City holiday moments with millions watching across the country in the comfort and safety of their homes.
Radio City Christmas Spectacular 10 p.m.
The world famous Rockettes perform in the iconic show that entertains the thousands of theatergoers who visit the famed Rockefeller Center venue each holiday season.
DECEMBER 3
The Voice Holiday Celebration 8 p.m.
An array of “Voice” coaches past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the “Voice” family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Plus, Season 19 coaches, Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.
DECEMBER 9
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!
Matthew Morrison will star as the curmudgeonly creature in a stage production from London’s Troubadour Theatre.
DECEMBER 16
The Voice Holiday Special Encore 8 p.m.
SNL Christmas Special 9 p.m.
Santa brings the laughs as SNL goes into the time capsule for two hours of Christmas-themed sketches.
DECEMBER 22
SNL Christmas Special 9 p.m.
DECEMBER 24
It’s a Wonderful Life 8 p.m.
The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a rewatching of the classic 1946 film, starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.
Christmas Eve Mass 11:30 p.m.
Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.
DECEMBER 25
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Encore 8 p.m.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Movie 8:30 p.m.
Jim Carrey starred as the title character in director Ron Howard’s holiday smash.
DECEMBER 31
Countdown to 2021 8 p.m.
The highlights and newsmakers of 2020 are brought to the fore in this year-end review.
NBC New Year’s Eve Special 10 p.m./11:30 p.m.
An entertainment-filled sign-off to 2020 and a hopeful look ahead to 2021.
