First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures ahead, growing Thanksgiving Day rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast features more sunshine across the Cape Fear Region for the rest of today and, amid light northeasterly breezes, afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wilmington reached a high temperature of 53 Wednesday and 63 Thursday, so these temperatures for Friday represent a continued warming trend.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast opens with cool nights, mild days, and low-profile rain chances for an overall fantastic fall weekend. Outdoor activities are a go!
Catch your seven-day outlook for Wilmington – including Thanksgiving – right here. Right now the trend is for increasing rain chances on Thursday. Or, extend to ten days and for any location you wish with your WECT Weather App!
