Deputies: 1 teen arrested, 1 sought for armed robbery of delivery driver

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One teenager was arrested and another is sought for the armed robbery of a Chinese food delivery driver earlier this week.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened in the 4100 block of Lockwood Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies say a Chopstix delivery driver brought an order to the address and two juveniles pulled out a screwdriver and demanded money. Deputies say the juveniles then tried to stab the driver, who managed to flee into the woods behind the apartments.
On Friday, deputies say a 13-year-old was taken into custody and a juvenile petition was filed for a 16-year-old, who deputies are still searching for.
If anyone has any information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or submit an anonymous crime tip here.
