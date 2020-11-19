WPD looking for suspects in armed robbery of delivery driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two possible suspects in the armed robbery of a delivery driver Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from Wilmington police, the driver was delivering food in the area of 350 S. Turners Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday when a man with a gun approached him and demanded money.
“The victim was able to flee on foot and make it to the Haynes-Lacewell Training Center at 3100 Hurst St., where he reported the crime to police,” the post states. “It was later discovered the victim’s vehicle had been damaged and an item was stolen from inside. The victim was not injured during the robbery.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609.
