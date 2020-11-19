Ward named new Carolina Beach police chief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach has a new police chief.
Town officials announced Thursday that retired State Highway Patrol Officer Vic Ward has been hired to replace retiring chief Chris Spivey.
“I am very honored to have been selected as Police Chief of Carolina Beach,” Ward said. “I look forward to working with the men and women of the department, town leadership, the community, and all of our public safety partners.”
Ward will assume the role of police chief starting Dec. 1 and will oversee 32 police officers and administrative staff members.
“Having spent almost 30 years employed with the NC State Highway Patrol (SHP), Vic has experience working as a Trooper, K9 handler, district supervisor, and served as the SHP’s liaison to the state intelligence center and member of the Homeland Security Task Force,” the town stated in a news release. “His skills and past duties also include serving as the Commander of the SHP Internal Affairs Unit. Vic retired from the SHP as Deputy Commander (Lieutenant Colonel) where he supervised field operations, executive protection units, and professional standards.”
Spivey announced his retirement earlier this year after 20 years with the Carolina Beach Police Department. He joined the CBPD in 2000 as a patrol officer. Spivey was named police chief in 2015.
