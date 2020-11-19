Ward named new Carolina Beach police chief

“Having spent almost 30 years employed with the NC State Highway Patrol (SHP), Vic has experience working as a Trooper, K9 handler, district supervisor, and served as the SHP’s liaison to the state intelligence center and member of the Homeland Security Task Force,” the town stated in a news release. “His skills and past duties also include serving as the Commander of the SHP Internal Affairs Unit. Vic retired from the SHP as Deputy Commander (Lieutenant Colonel) where he supervised field operations, executive protection units, and professional standards.”